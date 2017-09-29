Sunny skies and seasonal highs this weekend

SUNNY SKIES: Keep the sunglasses handy! We stay sunny and dry for the next week. We are also cooler this weekend because of a cold front that crossed over us on Friday. Enjoy crisp, more seasonal highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and a high of 70 on Sunday.

WARMING UP: Our highs slowly climb next week. After a high of 74 on Monday, we make it back to the 80s by Thursday and stay there on Friday as warmed air gets sucked up from the south ahead of a cold front we’re watching for later in the week. By the way, it get cool overnight with lows in the 40s this weekend!

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson