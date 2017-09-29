Sunny skies and seasonal highs this weekend

Enjoy sunny and seasonal weather for the weekend.

SUNNY SKIES: Keep the sunglasses handy!  We stay sunny and dry for the next week.  We are also cooler this weekend because of a cold front that crossed over us on Friday.  Enjoy crisp, more seasonal highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and a high of 70 on Sunday.

WARMING UP: Our highs slowly climb next week.  After a high of 74 on Monday, we make it back to the 80s by Thursday and stay there on Friday as warmed air gets sucked up from the south ahead of a cold front we’re watching for later in the week.  By the way, it get cool overnight with lows in the 40s this weekend!

Highs climb as we head through the upcoming week.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson