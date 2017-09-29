Teens burglarize Harrisburg home

HARRSIBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police on Wednesday arrested one teenager, and are still looking for another in connection to a home invasion that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 in the afternoon Wednesday, September 27th, police were dispatched to a burglar alarm call at a house on the 200 Block of Montrose Street, in Harrisburg. Upon arrival, officers discovered a broken window. With the help of a K9 officer from Derry Township Police Department, officers were able to confirm that the house was clear, and the suspects were no longer inside.

The suspects were identified as two teenage boys from Harrisburg City, a 13-year old and a 14-year old. The 13-year old boy was arrested and detained at the Schaffner Center, but the 14-year old suspect is still being sought by Dauphin County Juvenile Probation.