Thousands celebrate 23rd annual York Bike Night

YORK, Pa. – It’s known by many as the loudest night of the year, thanks to the roar of motorcycles rumbling through the streets of the White Rose City.

Thousands of people took part in the city’s 23rd annual Bike Night, capped off with the parade down Market Street.

“People say ‘Oh, it’s loud,'” said Mary Yeaple with York City Special Events. “It is loud. I hear cash registers, I hear the restaurants are full, the hotels are full, people setting up outside. It’s a great celebration, a great celebration of York and manufacturing the American-made vehicles right here in York County.”

The annual celebration is a special night for people around central Pennsylvania and attracts motorcycle fans from across the country. It is held in conjunction with the open house at the Harley-Davidson facility in York County.

“[I] wanted to see how they go together, what they look like,” said Glen McFarland, who rode in from Ohio with his wife, Sheila. “I work in a factory so I was impressed with what I saw. [It was] exhilarating. Everyone was just wide-eyed and smiles on everybody’s faces, just gasping at all the stuff. It’s pretty intense in there.”

Although many of the bikes are two-wheel Harleys, all bikes are welcome, including that of Ronald Scott of Coatesville, who rides a three-wheeled Honda.

“The ride on it is just as good as in a car, if not better, I feel, and you’re able to get around and see the United States of America, as I like to do being retired, without a car roof over top of you,” he said.

It is a unique celebration that is fun for lots of people, Yeaple said.

“They keep coming back to York because York is very welcoming,” she said. “It’s great for the economy and we’re just happy to have them here celebrating with us.”

