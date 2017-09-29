U.S. Marshals arrest Megan’s Law offender for failing to comply with registration requirements

HARRISBURG — A Megan’s Law offender was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday for allegedly failing to comply with his sexual offender registration requirements, according to a press release.

Edward Kyle McDermott, 38, formerly of Newport, Perry County, was taken into custody without incident at a home on the 4300 block of Long Drive in Lower Paxton Township.

In 2005, McDermott was convicted in Dauphin County Court on charges of unlawful contact or communication with a minor and indecent assault. As part of the terms of his conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

On September 3, McDermott allegedly updated his sex offender registration information and listed his home address as Veterans Way in Newport, Perry County. But Pennsylvania State Police visited the address on September 14, and discovered McDermott did not live at the address he listed.

On September 25, an arrest warrant was obtained for McDermott, who was charged with failure to comply with his sex offender registration requirements. The U.S. Marshals Service was asked to apprehend him.

Thursday at 7 a.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located McDermott in Lower Paxton Township and arrested him. He was turned over to local officials to await arraignment, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.