Underage drinking citations issued in Pennsylvania drops 45 percent from 2012-16

HARRISBURG — The number of statewide citations for underage drinking has decreased by 45 percent between 2012 and 2016, according to data released Friday by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

In Adams County, the number of citations dropped from 273 in 2012 to 133 in 2016.

The number of citations in Cumberland County declined from 778 in 2012 to 479 in 2016.

Dauphin County issued 347 citations in 2016, down from the total of 541 issued in 2012.

In Lancaster County, citations dropped from 723 in 2012 to 365 in 2016.

Lebanon County’s total citations dropped from 262 in 2012 to 114 in 2016.

In Perry County, the number dropped from 81 in 2012 to 9 in 2016.

And York County issued 406 in 2016, after issuing 902 four years earlier.

In Pennsylvania, an underage drinking citation is issued to anyone under the age of 21 caught consuming, transporting, purchasing or attempting to purchase any alcoholic beverage. The numbers released by the AOPC do not include driving under the influence offenses.