Video shows security guard, witnesses did nothing to help woman being sexually assaulted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A disturbing sexual assault in Kansas City was caught on camera outside a shopping plaza on Monday. The victim's family is outraged the witnesses, including a security guard, stood by and did nothing to help.

"I got the call about 11 last night. They said, 'Did you see the f'n video?' I said, 'What are you talking about?'" Rosie Morgan told WDAF.

With her family's help, Rosie Morgan finally found that video on Facebook.

"That is very disturbing," Morgan said.

The video shows her adult daughter being attacked. Rosie admits her daughter is a drug addict and says the meetup was to buy pills. But an argument between her daughter and a man turned into something much more serious.

In the video, a security guard tries to break things up at first. Rosie's daughter runs off, but the man catches her. It's what happens next that is deeply troubling.

The security officer stands by watching as that man gropes Rosie's daughter between the legs. Seconds later, he pulls her up by the chest. Several cars can be seen in the video, but no one steps in to help.

The man proceeds to rip off the woman's pants, exposing her genitals. That security officer still doesn't intervene.

"He is as much guilty as the people that did that to her because he didn't get no help. He didn't do nothing," said Morgan.

The person filming the video can be heard saying, "He's trying to put her in the car." Morgan also says the person behind the camera did nothing to help.

"I mean, I'm quite sure you got a sister or an auntie. You wouldn't want your mother to get done like that but you stood around and laughed. There's nothing funny about being humiliated in public in the mid-day," said Michiel Morgan, the victim's father.

The company that patrols the shopping plaza is Watch Eagle Security. When WDAF called local management, an employee hung up. But other officers who work for the company told WDAF the officer involved absolutely broke protocol. In these situations, they're supposed to step in, try to detain the suspect, and then call police.

Based on what he saw in the video, the building owner says it calls into question his contract with Watch Eagle.

While the Morgans are outraged video of the attack was posted online, they're hopeful it will lead to the guard's firing and arrest of the man who assaulted their daughter.

"They should be served justice. That was wrong," said Rosie Morgan.

The family did file a police report. But so far, their daughter isn't cooperating with investigators.