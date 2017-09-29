Wormleysburg woman accused of assaulting victim at Rodeway Inn

WORMLEYSBURG — A 38-year-old Wormleysburg woman was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly getting in a fight at a hotel, according to West Shore Regional police.

Jennifer Lee Liggett, of the 300 block of S. River St., was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief for allegedly assaulting a victim and damaging a room she was staying in at the Rodeway Inn on the 800 block of N. Front Street.

Liggett was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries.