Boy Scouts of America in York County teaching children fishing skills

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Boy Scouts of America in York brought children outside on Saturday for some fishing lessons in York Township.

The Boy Scouts hosted its annual ‘Hooked on Scouting’ event at Lake Redman in York County.

The event aims to recruit new members to the cub scouting program.

Children who attended the event learned all the basics of fishing, including how to tie a knot, cast fishing rods and how to identify certain fish.

Organizers say they’ve already recruited more than 850 new cub scouts.

“Pennsylvania is actually the second most water front for fishing, in the entire United States next to Alaska,” said Olivia Vrankin, district executive for the Susquehanna Trail District of New Freedom Council for Boy Scouts of America. “So a lot of people aren’t familiar with that, they don’t realize how much fishing can be done in Pennsylvania, so we like to get scouts out, and give them something that they can learn…something new that they can be a part of,” Vrankin added.

More than 60 families attended Saturday’s event.