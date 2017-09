× Coroner identifies man who died after accidental fall

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The York County Coroner has identified the elderly man who died after falling off a ladde on Friday.

Ronald Brenneman, 81, of the Thorn Avenue, Springettsbury Township climbed a ladder on Friday afternoon to clean his gutters

His body was found shortly before 7:30 p.m.

There will be no autopsy.