Harrisburg University hosts first-ever hackathon

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People putting their problem solving skills to the test in Harrisburg Saturday.

More than 200 technology professionals, students and other ‘civic hackers’ competed in the first- ever ‘Code4PA State Data Hackathon’ at Harrisburg University.

This year’s challenge involved how to use state government data to improve transparency, citizen engagement, and improve outcomes for the state government.

Participants used data sources and combined them with other sources like coding, creating apps and websites.

Organizers say it’s events like these that helps find easier ways to make data more accessible.

“We’re finding ways, new values, new insights, for better outcomes for the people of Pennsylvania with that Data,” said Dan Egan, spokesperson with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

More than 20 teams participated in the event.

Teams will continue to work on their projects after the hackathon and present them to a panel of judges on November 4th.