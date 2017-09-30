Man wanted for sex crimes in Florida may be in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A fugitive wanted for sex crimes in Florida may be in the Carlisle according to police.

John D. Madura, 38, of South Carolina was in the Carlisle area for the Carlisle Fairground show says the North Middleton Township Police.He attended the show with the vendor Bumber Boys.

Madura is wanted by the state of Florida for sexual contact with a minor.

Anyone who has seen or is in contact with Madura should contact North Middleton Township Police immediately.