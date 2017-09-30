Thousands rev engines for ‘Matthew’s Ride Home’ in York

YORK, Pa. — Thousands of people remembered and honored the life of Matthew Gowen, a Dover boy who was tragically killed, by riding in solidarity this afternoon.

It was called ‘Matthew’s Ride Home.’

Thousands more than organizers expected came out Veteran’s Memorial Park to show support for a family in their time of need in a way Matt would’ve enjoyed.

“Matt’s favorite car was a GTR. I own a GTR,” said Brandon Mueller of York. He drove his GTR in honor of the 13-year-old and helped organize the ride.

“When the call is needed, we’re here,” said Jared Rohrbaugh of Dover. He came with his wife and two sons.

Matthew Gowen was tragically killed when he was hit by a van on South Salem Church Road in Dover.

“Devastated. I mean, as a parent, you put yourself in their shoes, and you just can’t imagine if it was you. Your heart goes out to them, and you want to do something, but there’s not much you can do to console somebody when something like that happens,” said Kristin Rohrbaugh of Dover.

Friends and neighbors spread word of the procession on Facebook, and the event took off, bringing more riders than anyone could’ve imagined.

“This was a pretty big one. There was a lot of support here from the community. It was amazing,” added Kristin.

“Really, it was a Facebook thing. Me and my friends, we’re big in the car community. We know a lot of people,” said Paul Day of York County, who also helped organize the ride. “It was the boy’s dream so we took it, and we ran with it.”

“This is what he would want cause he was big into cars and stuff. Even though he was too young to drive, he still was into cars,” added Mueller.

Riders also revved their engines to spread the message ‘don’t be a distracted driver.’

There will also be a fundraiser for the family next Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. at Sarah’s Creamery in Dover. The Gowen’s have a GoFundMe Page.

So far, no charges have been filed.