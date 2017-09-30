Two injured in Adams County crash

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident with entrapment in Adams County on Saturday afternoon.

According to 911 dispatchers, the two-car crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. on the 400 block of Oxford Road at the intersection of Kevin Drive in Oxford Township.

FOX43 is told one person was airlifted to a trauma center, a second person was transported via ambulance.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.