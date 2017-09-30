York community helping earthquake and hurricane victims

YORK, Pa. — People in York came together to help victims in Puerto Rico and Mexico affected by recent natural disasters on Saturday.

The community helped collect items and money for hurricane Maria and earthquake victims at the ‘Centro Hispano’ in York.

During the event people were able to donate food, water, clothing, toiletries, baby items and more.

Donation boxes were also available for relief efforts.

Organizers say every little bit counts.

“The entire York community has come forward from private corporations and other organizations to churches. They have come forward in a way that we were not expecting,” said Jose Colon, Centro Hispano board president.

For more information on how you can help, contact Centro Hispano at (717) 846-9434.