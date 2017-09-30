York Revolution celebrate Atlantic League Championship

YORK, Pa. — Congratulations to the York Revolution. The team won the Atlantic League championship last night, making York and all of Central Pennsylvania very proud.

In due fashion, the Revs celebrated outside PeoplesBank Park in York. Dedicated fans cheered on the new champs and even held the championship trophy. It was a close game. The revs came back to win the game 3-2 and swept the Long Island Ducks in game three of the Atlantic League Championship Series.

Now, many of the players will return to their home states so it’s a bitter sweet time for one host mom.

Roxanne Woolridge, a host-mom from York, said, “I’m mixed emotions because I’m happy we won the championship, but I’m sad because the ballplayers will be leaving us, especially my host son, my adopted son, I should say. I think it’s going to boost up York because people are going to say, ‘Hey they’re champions!’ because you know people like to follow winners.”

It’s the Revolution’s first championship win since 2011 and their third championship overall.