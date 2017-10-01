× Two Ephrata residents charged in connection with overdose death

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Criminal charges have been filed against 2 Ephrata residents in connection with a drug delivery resulting in a death.

According to police, Amy Blackburn, 40 and Jason Enright, 36, were charged following an investigation into a heroin and fentanyl overdose death of a 30-year-old man in August.

Blackburn and Enright are alleged to have been involved with the delivery of the heroin and fentanyl to the victim.

Both have been charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Criminal Conspiracy and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.