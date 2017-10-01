× At least one person killed in York County crash

CODORUS TOWNHSIP, York County, Pa.– Emergency crews spent hours on the scene of a deadly car crash in York County Sunday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Blooming Grove Road near Glenville Road in Codorus Township. Officials at the scene tell FOX43 one person died at the scene and another was flown to the hospital.

As of 10:45 p.m., crews were still at the scene and the road remained closed.

State Police are not releasing any other information, but expect a press release to be issued on Monday.