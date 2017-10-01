Horse caused crash that injured 3 people

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — A horse caused a crash that injured three people Saturday night in East Hanover Township.

According to police, a vehicle driven by Nicole Warren, 42, of Lebanon was traveling on along the SR 22 just before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday when she struck a horse in the roadway.

Police say that shortly before the crash, several horses broke free from their stables from a near-by farm and were running in teh road.

Warren and 2 other passengers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The horse that as struck died at the scene.

Emergency responders and bystanders were able to find and corral the remainder of the horses. The owner of the horses was unable to be contacted by state police.

State Police ask that the owner of the horses contact them at 717-865-2194