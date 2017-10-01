Lancaster County library is getting a facelift

COLUMBIA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The board of the Columbia Public Library is breaking ground and expanding its library in Lancaster County.

In celebration, Columbia Public Library invited the public on Sunday to mark the official kick-off of the $2.5 million expansion project that has been in the works for the past few months.

People from around the community came out to mingle, get tours of the existing library and chat with the project team.

From the library’s original building on 2nd Street in Columbia to the existing building that was built in 1960 on South 6th Street, the library has been an important part of Lancaster County for many years.

Organizers say an expanded library with more room, resources and greater amenities is going to be great addition to the area.

“It’s a great little library, but we are building a library for the 20th century and generations to come…it’s been great being able to be a part of this is an incredible once in a lifetime opportunity, to volunteer and for people to be able to contribute their donations to help make this a reality,” said Paul Resch, Columbia Public Library capital campaign member.

Construction for the library expansion project is expected to begin Monday October 2nd.