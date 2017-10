JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — A Lebanon woman is dead following a single vehicle crash in Jackson Township.

According to State Police, a car driven by Olivia Keener, 20, was travelling east in the 400 block West Lincoln Avenue just before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say that Keener’s car crossed the fog line, drove up an embankment, struck a pole and curb before overturning.

Keener was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.