Non-profit in Lancaster County giving homeless dogs a place to call home

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. –Humane Pennsylvania is partnering with East Lampeter and Upper Leacock Townships to give homeless dogs in the area a place to call home.

Dogs found in those two townships will be transferred to the Humane League of Lancaster County, a Humane Pennsylvania partner.

The organization will take in any stray that is presented by East Lampeter and Upper Leacock Township residents and police.

They are able to hold up to 90 animals at any given time and are expecting to get at least one dog a week.

Organizers say that while they don’t have the capacity to work with all townships in the area, they were able to help these two townships based on the estimated strays they get.

“What we are looking for is animals that are behaviorally sound and that have health issues that are not beyond our ability to rectify,” said Damon March, CEO for Human Pennsylvania.

Humane Pennsylvania says they will do all they can to return stray dogs to their rightful owners and place unclaimed adoptable strays into adoptive homes.

For more information on how you can help, vist: humanepa.org