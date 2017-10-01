People learn history firefighting at York Fire Muster

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Fire Companies from all around York County came out to Cousler Park on Saturday for the The 4th Annual York Fire Muster.

At the event, firefighters were able to compete in a skills competition and children practiced their firefighting skills in a variety of games and then learn about how fires were fought in the past.

Nearly 40 trucks were on display dating back to the 1900s.

Organizers say the event helps preserve history and show what firefighting was like years ago.

“Its members of the Old Fire Farts that buy it, preserve it and put it back into operation, so that younger people have the opportunity to see them function and work,” said Bob Straw, event organizer and chief Old Fire Fart.

More than 100 people attended the event.