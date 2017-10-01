People learn history of fighting fires at the York Fire Muster

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Fire Companies from York County came out to Cousler Park on Saturday to teach the younger generation about the history of fighting fires.

Saturday marked the 4th annual York Fire Muster, where firefighters were able to compete in a skills competition, and children got to practice their firefighting skills in a variety of games and then learn about how fires were fought in the past.

Fire equipment spanning almost 12 decades were on display.