Plenty of sunshine for the first week of October

STARTING THE WEEK: Temperatures get a little bit of a bump to start the week, into the low-70s. We see a lot of sunshine with comfortable, low humidity for most of the week. Winds remain light and variable throughout Monday with morning lows in the mid-40s.

TEMPERATURES RISE A LITTLE: Highs climb a couple of degrees every day through Thursday, with highs in the low-80s by then. Winds remain light as humidity values also slowly climb by Thursday, but we’ll still feel very comfortable. Expect a few more clouds Thursday, but we remain dry.

ONLY RAIN CHANCE: Our only rain chance for the work week comes Friday with a weak disturbance. Highs stay in the mid-70s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Current models bring most of the rain in the late morning and early afternoon, but that timing can certainly change. Expect off-and-on light showers throughout the day, but nothing to change any plans over as of now.

Keep tuned throughout the week for your Weather Smart forecast!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long