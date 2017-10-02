2 women accused of destroying inside of Lancaster man’s home

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking two Lancaster County women accused of destroying the inside of a Lancaster man’s home Saturday night.

West Hempfield Township police say the victim called police at 6:38 p.m. to report the act of vandalism at his home on the 3000 block of Thistle Drive. He told police that his ex-wife, Lori Ann Jones, 52, of Ephrata, and an accomplice, Shelley Lee Tylwalk, 30, of Lebanon, entered his home and smashed several items, kicked down several doors, and caused extensive damage to the interior.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived, and are still at large. They could be traveling in a green or tan 2002 Ford Explorer with PA registration GGK7003. The vehicle is registered to Jones, police say.

Both suspects are charged with burglary, criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy, police say.

Anyone with information about Jones and Tylwalk’s whereabouts are asked to contact the West Hempfield Township Police Department at (717) 285-5191.