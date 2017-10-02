After a cool morning, temperatures warm quickly into the middle 70’s Tuesday

BEAUTIFUL STRETCH CONTINUES

Skies are clear this evening. Temperatures fall from the 60s to the 50s fast once the sun sets. Overnight, it’s another cool night in the 40s with calm conditions. Another bright day of sunshine helps to warm temperatures into the lower and middle 70s. Readings notch up even more Wednesday with plenty of blues skies. A few clouds drift in from time to time and temperatures are warmer near 80 degrees. Despite more clouds Thursday, it is still warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We focus on our next front Thursday night into Friday. Not much moisture is associated with it, so only a few locations may see a shower or two. Highs fall back a few degrees to the middle and upper 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We certainly could use some rain. The U.S. Monthly Drought Watch for October indicates drought conditions are likely across the entire area. Heading into the weekend, there is a lot of uncertainty on the modeling. Right now, it looks like a warm front lifts north early Saturday. A spot shower may develop, otherwise, partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday, temperatures shoot the lower 80s. There is a chance for a few showers, as a cold front approaches late in the day but the threat is greater early next week. The front is hung up across the area Monday, and is our best chance for showers, as a wave of low pressure develops along it.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist