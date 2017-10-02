Bridge Closing Postponed for Route 425 Bridge over Fishing Creek

York County Bridge to be replaced as part of Public-Private Partnership

Harrisburg, PA – The scheduled closing of the Route 425 (New Bridgeville Road) bridge over Fishing Creek at the Chanceford-Lower Windsor Township line in York County has been postponed. It was previously scheduled to begin during the week of October 2.

Construction is now expected to begin during the week of October 9 and be complete in late December. During this time, drivers will be directed to follow a detour along Richmond Road (Route 2035) and Burkholder Road (Route 2014).

In the event of unfavorable weather or unforeseen activities, this schedule may still change.

This bridge is referred to as JV-297 and is one out of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.

To see the bridges included in the statewide initiative and to learn more about the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, visit www.parapidbridges.com. Additional information on P3 programs in Pennsylvania can be found at www.p3forpa.pa.gov or by calling the project hotline at 877-444- 9990 or email info@parapidbridges.com.