Capitol fountain goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HARRISBURG, PA. - The State Capitol East Wing fountain is pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The PA Breast Cancer Coalition is behind the idea. The fountain will remain pink through the month of October and PBCC officials say they hope it will remind women of the importance of mammograms and early breast cancer detection.

"It's also a remembrance for those of our sisters that we have lost to this deadly disease," explained Pat Halpin-Murphy, PBCC president and founder.

37 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Pennsylvania every day, according to the PBCC.