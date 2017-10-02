CBS Corporation’s VP, senior counsel fired after Facebook remarks regarding Las Vegas shooting

One of the CBS Corporation’s top lawyers was fired today after writing that she is “not even sympathetic” to victims of the Las Vegas shooting because “country music fans often are Republican,” Fox New reports.

Hayley Geftman-Gold wrote the comments on her Facebook page after a gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, killing 59 people and injuring at least 527.

A @CBS legal exec thought the Las Vegas victims had it coming. pic.twitter.com/YjeSyAox59 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 2, 2017

Geftman-Gold, who served as the network’s vice president and senior counsel issued an apology. It reads:

“Earlier today I posted an indefensible post in a Facebook discussion thread concerning the tragic Las Vegas shooting, a statement I sincerely regret. I am deeply sorry for diminishing the significance of every life affected by Stephen Paddock’s terrorism last night and for the pain my words have inflicted on the loved ones of the victims. My shameful comments do not reflect the beliefs of my former employer, colleagues, family, and friends. Nor do they reflect my actual beliefs — this senseless violence warrants the deepest empathy. I understand and accept all consequences that my words have incurred.”

Geftman-Gold did not work directly with the network’s news division, Fox News adds. According to her LinkedIn bio, Geftman-Gold worked at CBS since September 2016 and graduated from the prestigious Columbia University law school in 2000.