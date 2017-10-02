Crews on scene of crash, house fire in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- Crews are on the scene of a crash that sparked a shed and then house fire.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Enola Drive in East Pennsboro Township.

911 Dispatch has confirmed that a car crashed into a house which sparked a shed fire. That fire then spread to a home, which crews are struggling to control due to a "hoarding situation."

Two people have been taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The American Red Cross is on the scene assisting those living in the home.

A look at the house where the car was just removed from @fox43 pic.twitter.com/PZySIi8nnW — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) October 2, 2017