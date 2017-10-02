Dauphin County to offer free Medicare open enrollment counseling sessions

HARRISBURG — To help Medicare enrollees select plans that best fit their needs, Dauphin County Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick III and the county’s Area Agency on Aging will host free Medicare open enrollment counseling sessions at several locations across the county from now through the end of the year, according to a press release issued Monday.

“We’ve received so many calls and requests for help last year that we’ve decided to expand the APPRISE program,” said Hartwick, who oversees the county Area Agency on Aging. “Now is the time to review your Medicare benefit information and have all your questions about enrollment answered.”

The Medicare annual open enrollment period will begin on October 15 and close on December 7.

The sessions are conducted by APPRISE program counselors, who are trained to help Medicare participants with assessing their coverage options, checking qualification for low-income programs, navigating enrollment and giving easy-to-understand answers to questions about Medicare.

Dauphin County Area Agency on Aging’s APPRISE is a local affiliate of the state Department of Aging’s program, the designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in Pennsylvania. The APPRISE Program provides direct, local assistance to Medicare beneficiaries through one-on-one, counseling sessions (both in-person and over the phone), presentations, and public education programs.

Dauphin County APPRISE counselors will hold the following counseling sessions:

Millersburg Senior Center, 109 Edward Drive, Millersburg

October 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East Shore Library, Lower Level, 4501 Ethel St., Harrisburg

October 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mohler Senior Center, 25 Hope Drive, Hershey

November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 16 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

November 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rutherford House Senior Center, 3300 Parkview Lane, Harrisburg

October 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

November 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Case Management Unit, 1100 S. Cameron St., Harrisburg

November 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (for CMU clients only)

Northern Dauphin Human Services, 295 State Rd., Elizabethville

November 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

REACCH Clinic, 2501 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg

November 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (for REACCH Clinic clients only)

Rattling Creek Apartments, 15 South Second St., Lykens

November 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment at one of these sessions, call the Dauphin County Area Agency on Aging at 717-780-6130.

“If you have any questions about Medicare, please call and schedule a meeting with an APPRISE counselor,” said Haste. “These well-trained volunteers can help you navigate the enrollment process.”

Beneficiaries may also use online tools available at www.medicare.gov (the Medicare Plan Finder) to review options for 2018, compare costs and see coverage options by entering the required information, current prescriptions and pharmacy preference.

“Medicare plans can change from year to year,” said Pries. “Don’t miss this opportunity to get assistance with selecting the best plan for you and your family.”