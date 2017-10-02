× Do you have loved ones in Las Vegas? Here’s how to check to see if they’re safe

LAS VEGAS – A gunman left at least 58 people dead and 515 injured on the Las Vegas Strip in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

If you’re searching for loved ones in Las Vegas, here’s how to reach out:

The City of Las Vegas has established a hotline for families searching for loved ones to call. That number is 1-866-535-5654.

Facebook has also activated its safety check feature, which allows people in Las Vegas to mark themselves as “safe.” You can find the Facebook safety check feature for Las Vegas here.

If you’re in Las Vegas or traveling there to look for loved ones, the city has established a family reunification center at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters at 400 S. MLK Blvd. Building B.