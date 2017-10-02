Lancaster County resident loses estimated $950 in online scam, according to police

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Lancaster County resident was the victim of an online scam involving the purchase of a puppy, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The victim, a Stevens resident, reported to police that on September 26, they paid $450 for the purchase of the puppy, which was supposed to be shipped to a local airport for pickup. The victim was contacted and required to pay an additional $950 for insurance costs, police say. The entire transaction was determined to be fraudulent. The total loss is estimated at $950, police say.

The investigation into the scam is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects responsible is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at (717) 733-0965.