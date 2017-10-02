Lancaster man accused of stalking woman at her home

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Lancaster man was arrested and charged with stalking and defiant trespassing Monday morning after allegedly making several attempts to enter a woman’s apartment Sunday, according to West Hempfield Township Police.

Joshua Joel Ramos, 24, of the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road, allegedly showed up at the victim’s residence on the 2000 block of Oak Hollow Road in Columbia shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, police say. The victim called police and told them she did not want Ramos at her home. Officers responded to the scene, and say they were there when the victim told Ramos to stay away.

At 1:35 p.m., police were called back to the victim’s home after she reported that Ramos was attempted to get inside. He allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police were called back to the victim’s residence again at 4 p.m., when the victim reported that Ramos had broken into her home while she was in the shower. Ramos allegedly fled the scene again before police arrived.

At 6:08 p.m., police responded to the parking lot next to the victim’s residence for the report of a disturbance between Ramos and the victim. After a short foot pursuit, Ramos was taken into custody and transported to the West Hempfield Police Department.

Police say Ramos attempted to call the victim’s cell phone at least 24 times throughout the day.

Ramos was on probation for another offense at the time of his arrest, according to police. He was transported to Lancaster County Prison.