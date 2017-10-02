Lancaster man charged with violating terms of PFA order

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 34-year-old Lancaster man was charged with three counts of indirect criminal contempt for violating a protection from abuse order, according to Manor Township police.

Vernon Alan Lewis Jr., of the 500 block of Woodward Street, was barred from having contact with an ex-girlfriend living on the 300 block of Hampden Drive, according to the terms of the PFA.

But police say that at 8:39 p.m. on August 29, Lewis allegedly went to the woman’s home, banged and kicked on the door and caused about $600 worth of damage. He fled before police arrived.

A short time later, police say, officers returned to the home and found Lewis on the property. He was taken into custody and transferred to Lancaster County Prison to await arraignment, Manor Township police say.