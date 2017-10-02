Lancaster teen killed in fatal pedestrian struck incident in Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD.– An 18-year-old Lancaster girl is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

Maria Fisher, 18, of Eagles View in Lancaster County, was identified as the victim in the incident.

On October 1 at about 6:20 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Campus Drive for the report of a pedestrian collision.

Fisher was found in critical condition and was taken to a hospital where she died a short time later.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Fisher attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Baltimore Avenue when she was struck by an SUV.

The driver, who was not hurt in the incident, was not hurt.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the collision including whether or not Fisher was in a crosswalk.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.