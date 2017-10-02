× Naval police officer dies after suspected self-inflicted shooting in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: A Naval police officer succumbed to his injuries after suffering a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday night.

Brian Lupo, 36, of Shippensburg, died at 11:25 p.m. on October 2nd.

Lupo had reported for duty at 9 p.m. Monday night and a short time later, he was found shot in police headquarters.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Brian R. Lupo, 36, Shippensburg, a 10-year veteran of our police force,” said Capt. Kyle Bryan, base commanding officer. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his children and extended family.”

Lupo was also a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and a 2008 Iraqi Freedom Veteran.

NCIS is investigating the incident.

PREVIOUSLY: A Naval police officer was airlifted Monday night from Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg.

The Public Affairs Office tells FOX43 the officer was injured following a suspected self-inflicted shooting.

The office adds that the incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.