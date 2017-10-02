× Naval police officer injured after suspected self-inflicted shooting in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Naval police officer was airlifted Monday night from Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg.

The Public Affairs Office tells FOX43 the officer was injured following a suspected self-inflicted shooting.

The office adds that the incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.