One of two winning Cash 5 lottery tickets sold in Landisville, Lancaster County

MIDDLETOWN — One of two winning Cash 5 tickets that split a $125,000 jackpot was sold in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The other ticket was sold in Armstrong County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Both tickets matched all five balls drawn on Friday, September 29. The winning numbers were 03, 13, 17, 24, and 31. Each winner will receive $62,500, less applicable withholding.

The winning ticket from Lancaster County was sold at a Turkey Hill market in Landisville, East Hempfield Township.

The other was sold at Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market in Leechburg.

Winners can be identified only after the prizes are claimed and the tickets validated. Cash 5 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should promptly sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 24,100 other Cash 5 tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at Lottery retailers.