Owners, employees of used-car dealership in York County facing charges for allegedly inflating fees, hiding conditions of cars for sale

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Owners and employees of used-car dealership is facing charges after charging customers inflated fees and hiding the true condition of the vehicles they had for sale.

The York-area dealership, Fresh Start Auto Sales and Service LLC, is located in West Manchester Township.

According to State Police, multiple people connected to the business are facing charges for deceptive or fraudulent business practices.

According to court documents, charges stem from complaints about the Fresh Start Auto Sales in New Oxford, Adams County.

Ronald Feyerherm, 54, of the first block of Rock Road near Ephrata, is facing multiple counts of felony racketeering among other related charges.

He was an owner of the New Oxford and York locations of Fresh Start Auto Sales and Service LLC.

James Walsch Sr., 53, of the 200 block of Old Hanover Road near Spring Grove, is also charged with multiple felonies, including racketeering, theft by deception and receiving stolen property. Like Feyerherm, Walsch was an owner of the business.

Documents say that both Feyerherm and Walsch allowed customers to be overcharged, either by inflating bills or collecting sales tax on items that shouldn’t have been subject to the tax.

The pair also allegedly rebuilt previously wrecked vehicles, and then advertised and sold them as “premium” vehicles.

In one instance, a customer had requested a copy of a Carfax report, but was told that none existed and the vehicle had never been wrecked.

However, a Carfax report indicated that the vehicle was in the crash and the airbags had deployed.

Other employees of the business were also cited in the crime.

Nicole Kibler, of York, was cited for alleged work as an unlicensed salesperson, false statements and other related offenses.

Wayne Nickles Jr., of Hanover, was cited for alleged unprofessional or incompetent conduct related to the vehicles among other related offenses.

Jason Berry, of Spring Grove, was cited for alleged unprofessional or incompetent conduct related to the vehicles among other related offenses.

Beth Cole, of Red Lion, was cited for alleged false statements to influence the sale of a vehicle and work as an unlicensed salesperson.

Whitney Craig, of Littlestown, and Douglas McGreevy Jr., of Hanover, were cited for alleged work as an unlicensed salesperson.

The situation is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police at 717-334-8111.