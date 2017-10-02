PA Governor, Senators react to Las Vegas shooting

Pennsylvania elected officials react to Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas.

Governor Tom Wolf – statement

“Frances and I are praying for the victims, their families and all those in Nevada who awoke to sadness and fear that few can fathom. Reports suggest this was a lone actor, but state and local law enforcement are monitoring the situation out of an abundance of caution.

“Each time – too often lately – when I learn of a mass causality incident like the shooting in Las Vegas, I’m reminded of the words of a great Pennsylvanian, Fred Rogers, who said “Look for the helpers.”

“Last night in Nevada, concertgoers experienced pure evil. Yet, despite the unimaginable terror and horror, we saw so many helpers. Police officers, some off-duty, who ran towards the shooter. Victims who stayed with the injured amid gunfire to try to keep them alive. Ordinary citizens who helped victims find shelter or get medical help by driving strangers to the hospital.

“Today, let us all seek the strength of these helpers who put others before themselves. We must continue to work to reduce violence and seek ways to better keep our citizens, community gatherings, and first responders safe.”

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey – statement

“What happened in Las Vegas last night was a tragedy and the work of a madman. Kris and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the victims, their families, their friends, and the city of Las Vegas. We are also grateful for the brave first responders and good Samaritans who acted swiftly and selflessly, charging towards danger to protect others.

“In the coming days, additional information regarding this heinous attack and the conditions of those who were wounded will be shared by law enforcement and medical professionals. This information is critical in determining the next steps needed to try and prevent future tragedies. My staff and I will continue to monitor all of these developments.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey – Twitter thread / FB Live on Senate floor

While we pray for the victims of this horrific attack and their families, it is not sufficient to just offer thoughts and prayers. The nation’s security continues to be at risk because Congress refuses to take real, meaningful action to curb gun violence.

Congress must engage in a robust debate about commonsense ways to keep guns, particularly military-style weapons, out of the wrong hands.

Congress should take up and vote on legislation to ban military-style weapons, limit the size and capacity of magazines, which contribute to deadly mass shootings, and put in place universal background checks.

If Congress continues to fail its most basic obligation to keep America safe, then these mass shootings will continue to occur.