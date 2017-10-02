Police investigating burglary attempt in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a burglary attempt.

On September 30, police responded to the 1000 block of Huron Drive for a burglary that had occurred during the evening hours of September 29.

The victim told police that an unknown individual was seen just outside the apartment’s rear window.

The next day, the homeowner found that the window had been damaged in a way that suggests it was a break-in attempt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other nearby criminal or suspicious behavior, is urged to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department or submit a tip through this website.