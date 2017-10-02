Police seek help in identifying suspect accused of threatening to ‘blow up’ an IHOP

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect who allegedly threatened to “blow the place up and take everyone out” at an International House of Pancakes restaurant Saturday night.

According to Lower Paxton Township police, the suspect was allegedly upset about his food order taking too long. He was described as a black male in his mid-20’s, who was wearing a black Nike track suit and a brown hat.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the International House of Pancakes on the 4000 block of Union Deposit Road.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township police at (717) 558-5900.