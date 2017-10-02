Saquon Barkley, DaeSean Hamilton earn weekly Big Ten honors for Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State standouts Saquon Barkley and DaeSean Hamilton earned Big Ten weekly honors for their performances in Saturday’s 45-14 victory over Indiana, the school announced Monday.

Hamilton was voted the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, while Barkley earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Barkely is the first Big Ten player to earn the offensive and special teams honors in the same season since Michigan’s Jehu Chesson did it in 2015.

Hamilton shared the award with Michigan State’s Felton Davis III. Against Indiana, he hauled in nine catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per catch. His three scores were a career high and marked the first time a Nittany Lion caught three TD passes in a game since Allen Robinson did it against the Hoosiers in 2012. Hamilton also became Penn State’s all-time career receptions leader, breaking the record of 179 held by Deon Butler. Hamilton has 181 catches in his career.

Barkley ignited the Nittany Lions with a 98-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff. The return was the first for touchdown by a Penn Stater since Chaz Powell had a 95-yard return against Indiana State in 2011. It was also the longest return for the Nittany Lions since Powell’s 100-yard return against Youngstown State in 2010.

Offensively, Barkley had 56 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards and 16 passing yards with a passing touchdown to Hamilton.

The fourth-ranked Nittany Lions visit Northwestern Saturday at noon on ABC.