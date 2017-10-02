× Shippensburg wrestling coach may be among victims of Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas, NV — An elementary wrestling coach from Shippensburg is believed to be among the victims in the Las Vegas shooting.

According to a post on the Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling Facebook page, coach Bill Wolfe attended the Jason Aldean performance in Las Vegas late Sunday night. His condition is unknown. His wife is apparently okay.

According to a Shippensburg School District administrator, Wolfe is a 1993 Shippensburg graduate. He is not a school district employee.

Over 50 people were killed and over 500 injured in the shooting, which took place during a Jason Aldean concert.

The gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, unleashed a hail of bullets from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday.