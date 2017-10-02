Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Antrim Township.

On October 1 around 6:20 p.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Hill Road for a report of a crash.

Police determined that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed while northbound on Hill Road.

At one point, the car lost control, struck an embankment on the western shoulder of the road, and rolled on an embankment.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The driver succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.