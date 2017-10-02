Steelton man charged in Wednesday pursuit that damaged 2 State Police cruisers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Charges have been brought against the 50-year-old man who damaged two Pennsylvania State Police cruisers during a pursuit last week.

Dwayne Waters, of Steelton, was charged with multiple offenses, the primary one being two counts of assault of law enforcement officer, according to the State Police release. Others include: eight counts of aggravated assault, four counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, two counts of kidnapping, criminal mischief, unlawful restraint, harassment and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and seven additional charges.

Waters also faces multiple summary offenses.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Wednesday when a trooper was conducting routine traffic enforcement on Route 322 in Middle Paxton Township. Waters, driving a 1998 Dodge pickup, took off at a high rate of speed as the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Waters, with two other passengers, jumped out of the truck as they traveled into the city of Harrisburg.

The two passengers were immediately detained. Waters, who fled, was taken into custody after a search of the area by law enforcement, Wednesday’s release said.