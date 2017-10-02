Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology holds groundbreaking for manufacturing center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster is giving students in three high-demand programs a new place to learn.

The school celebrated the groundbreaking of construction on the new Greiner Center for Advanced Manufacturing. The 60,000-square-foot facility will comprise of two buildings on the site of the former National Guard Armory on Chesapeake Street, a short distance from the college's main campus. Once complete, the center will house the college's machine tool, metals fabrication and welding, and HVAC programs.

"These are high school highways jobs. These students often start out at 50, 60, sometimes $70,000. Our median student loan debt is $7,300. They pay that off the first three months that they're working, and then they have incredible careers. It's matching the needs of the economy with the output of higher education," said William Griscom, the president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

The $20 million expansion is expected to be complete by next year's Fall semester.