LOS ANGELES — Rocker Tom Petty is dead, CBS News reports.

JUST IN: Rocker Tom Petty is dead at 66, Los Angeles Police Department confirms to CBS News pic.twitter.com/XJp3mc69Rl — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

Petty, 66, was pulled off life support after showing no brain activity.

According to TMZ, Petty was rushed to the Santa Monica Hospital Sunday night.

The entertainment site says Petty was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived at his Malubi home.