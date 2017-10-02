× Two people facing charges after allegedly delivering the heroin that resulted in an overdose death

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two people facing charges after allegedly delivering the heroin that resulted in an overdose death.

Kara Hartmoyer, 21, of Mechanicsburg, and Andrew Shirk are facing murder by delivery of drugs and criminal conspiracy for their roles in the incident.

On October 1 at approximately 8:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel parking lot for a report of an unconscious male inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police found Zachary Myers of New Cumberland deceased inside the vehicle.

It was determined that Myers had died from a drug overdose.

After an investigation, police arrested Hartmoyer at the motel on the morning of October 1 and Shirk was located later in the day.

While being taken into custody, Shirk was in possession of heroin that was packaged for distribution.

Bail was set at $50,000 for the pair and Shirk got an additional $10,000 for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Both are in custody at Dauphin County Prison.